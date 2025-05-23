Ana de Armas starred in the new photo shoot for Elle — photos

Ana de Armas. Photo: instagram.com/ana_d_armas

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas graced the cover of the well-known glossy. The Ballerina star starred in the stylish photo shoot for Elle magazine.

The actress shared the photos on Instagram.

Advertisement

Ana de Armas posed for the fashion magazine

The 37-year-old chosen one of the actor, Tom Cruise, appeared on the pages of the Spanish and French editions on the eve of the premiere of the movie Ballerina, in which she played the main role.

Ana de Armas for Elle. Photo: instagram.com/ana_d_armas

De Armas posed for the photo shoot in several Louis Vuitton looks. The actress posed in white mini-shorts and a black and white striped cardigan, and also tried on a short skirt and an ivory oversized sweater.

Ana de Armas in the Louis Vuitton look. Photo: instagram.com/ana_d_armas

The star's look was complemented by light, airy curls and restrained makeup in nude shades.

Ana de Armas in the new photo shoot. Photo: instagram.com/ana_d_armas

As a reminder, the new movie in the John Wick franchise, Ballerina, will be released on June 6.

We also wrote that Maleficent star has landed the role in the new Hunger Games installment.