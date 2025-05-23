The Devil Wears Prada 2 sets release date

The Devil Wears Prada movie. Photo: 20thCentFox

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the cult classic. Last July, Disney officially announced that it was working on the project, and now the release date has been set.

According to Variety, it will premiere soon.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel will premiere in 2026

Disney Studios updated its upcoming premieres calendar and announced the comedy drama's release date. Thus, the official release date for The Devil Wears Prada is May 1, 2026.

For now, the filmmakers are keeping the production details secret. Meryl Streep is expected to reprise her role as the strict editor-in-chief Miranda Priestley, and Emily Blunt will play her assistant Emily Charlton again. However, neither actress's participation in the film has been officially confirmed.

It is also unclear if Anne Hathaway, who played the lead in the original movie, will be in the cast again.

It has been revealed that the sequel's storyline will depict Priestley's attempts to save her career amid the decline of traditional print media. Unexpectedly, she must ask her former assistant Emily, now the head of a luxury advertising company, for help.

