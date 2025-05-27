Harry Potter series — who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione — photos

A still from the movie Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Photo: instagram.com/harrypotter

HBO has finally introduced viewers to the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The creators of the Harry Potter series officially announced the names of the lead actors.

They made the announcement on the franchise's Instagram page.

Advertisement

Who will play Harry, Ron, and Hermione?

Thirty-two thousand children from different parts of the UK and Ireland applied for the roles of the iconic trio. Now, the creators of the series are ready to announce their choice: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton. Photo: instagram.com/harrypotter

"Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," the HBO page congratulated the actors.

McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are new to acting, so their roles in the series will be a good start for them.

Filming of the first season will begin this summer at the Warner Bros. studio in Leavesden. The first episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2026.

Earlier, it was revealed who would play the Hogwarts teachers in the new film adaptation.

As a reminder, Netflix named the first actors of the new adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice".