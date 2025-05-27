Emily in Paris, Season 5 — Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini showed up in Rome

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini. Photo: instagram.com/backgrid_usa

Filming is underway in Rome for the new season of Emily in Paris. Lead actress Lily Collins was spotted on set with her costars.

Backgrid published the photo.

Collins was spotted with Eugenio Franceschini

In the fifth season of the romantic series, some of the events will take place in the Italian capital. New episodes of Emily in Paris are currently being filmed in Rome.

Recently, Collins and Franceschini were spotted filming a romantic scene between their characters. The actors walked hand-in-hand on Aventine Hill in character.

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini on the set of Emily in Paris. Photo: instagram.com/backgrid_usa

Judging by the photos, viewers will see an episode featuring a romantic date between Emily and Marcello. During the date, the Italian businessman will show Emily one of Rome's secret sights: the castle well overlooking St. Peter's Basilica.

The filming of Emily in Paris in Rome. Photo: instagram.com/backgrid_usa

On another day, the paparazzi caught other actors on set. For instance, Collins and Franceschini filmed scenes together in the countryside with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) and William Abadie (Antoine).

It is expected that filming will resume in Paris in the middle of summer. However, the series' creators are keeping all the details secret.

