The 10 best movies to watch from the Cannes Film Festival 2025

A still from The Phoenician Scheme movie. Photo: Focus Features

The Cannes Film Festival is the main movie event of the spring, annually revealing new masterpieces of auteur cinema to the world. In 2025, the program features strong dramas, notable comebacks, and surprising debuts.

Novyny.LIVE shares ten movies worth watching.

Eddington

The movie is set during a pandemic. In a small town in the American Wild West, a conflict erupts between the mayor and the sheriff. It stars Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.

Sentimental Value

Nora and Agnes lived without their father, the famous filmmaker Gustav Berg, since childhood. After an extended absence, Gustav returns to their lives with the intention of filming a semi-autobiographical movie in the family home. He offers Nora, his daughter, the lead role, inspired by his mother's image, but she refuses. He then chooses Hollywood star Rachel Kemp to play the role.

The Phoenician Scheme

The story is set in 1950. Following yet another assassination attempt, billionaire Anatole "Ja-Ja" Korda searches for his nun daughter, Liesl, whom he hasn't spoken to in six years. He entrusts her with managing a risky land project. Her tutor, Norwegian entomologist Bjorn Lund, accompanies her on the journey. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Highest 2 Lowest

Music producer David King, also known as "King David," finds himself at the center of a crime drama when criminals mistakenly kidnap his godson, Kyle, instead of his son, Trey. Consequently, David must confront the dark side of the world he once controlled. Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, and Jeffrey Wright star in the film.

Alfa

The movie is set in a fictional city in the late '80s. Thirteen-year-old Alfa lives with her mother, who is a doctor. Her uncle, Amin, suffers from a mysterious disease that is spreading rapidly around the world. The disease gradually paralyzes the body, turning people into frozen figures resembling tombstones. After getting a tattoo at a party, Alfa's friends suspect that she is infected, too.

Honey, Don't!

This comedic detective story follows an investigator trying to solve a case in a small California town. All the clues lead her to a strange religious cult and its charismatic leader, Drew. Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, and Aubrey Plaza play the lead roles.

The Chronology of Water

Actress Kristen Stewart's directorial debut is based on Lidia Yuknavich's memoir. The film tells the story of a woman who finds herself through writing and solace in swimming. She later becomes a teacher, mother, and famous contemporary writer.

"The Chronology of Water" movie. Photo: festival-cannes.com

Die, My Love

Grace and Jackson are a married couple who leave New York City for a life in the Montana wilderness. After giving birth to her son and experiencing the gradual collapse of her relationship, Grace's mental state deteriorates, and her attempts to write her first novel are in vain. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

The History of Sound

The story takes place during and after World War I. Former New England Conservatory of Music students Lionel and David travel to the countryside to record the stories, voices, and folk songs of the locals. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor, and Chris Cooper.

"The History of Sound" movie. Photo: MUBI

Eleanor The Great

Following the death of her best friend, 94-year-old Eleanor decides to change her life. She moves from Florida to New York to be closer to her daughter and grandson. There, she befriends Nina, a 19-year-old journalism student. This is the directorial debut of Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson.

