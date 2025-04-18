Cannes Film Festival 2025 — the movie Militantropos was included in the program

The movie Militantropos. Photo: scene from the movie

The world premiere of the documentary movie Militantropos will take place at the Cannes International Film Festival. The Ukrainian movie was selected for the prestigious Directors' Fortnight program.

It was announced by the creative association TABOR.

What is the movie Militantropos about?

The documentary movie explores how a person transforms and changes during the war. The movie's title is a neologism formed from two words — the Latin milit (warrior) and the Greek antropos ( person). Militantropos is part of the documentary triptych Days to Forget, which shows the impact of war on society.

The movie was co-directed by Yelyzaveta Smith, Alina Horlova, and Semen Mozhovyi, and the script was written by the author of The Vision of a Butterfly, Maksym Nakonechnyi. It was co-produced with Austria (Mischief Films) and France (Les Valseurs Bordeaux).

The movie Militantropos was included in the Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight parallel program, which presents auteur cinema and young directors.

This year, the high-profile cinema event will take place from May 13 to 24.

