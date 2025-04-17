Trump in Home Alone 2 — Chris Columbus would like to cut the episode

Donald Trump in Home Alone 2. Photo: scene from the movie

American director Chris Columbus has admitted that he regrets the appearance of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in the movie Home Alone 2. Although the politician appeared in the movie for only a few seconds, it has now become a "heavy burden" for the movie's creator.

Columbus stated in the interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Columbus would like to cut the scene with Trump

One of the short but striking moments of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was the cameo by Donald Trump. In the story, the billionaire shows Kevin the way to the hall of the Plaza Hotel, which was then owned by Trump.

At first, Columbus did not plan to involve Trump, but, as the director said, his participation in the movie became one of the conditions for allowing the filming process in the hotel, although the politician himself denies it. In addition, at the pre-premiere screenings, the audience reacted with delight to the billionaire's appearance on the screen, and he did leave the stage.

"We screened the film in Chicago, and when that moment came onscreen the audience went crazy. They cheered and they cheered and they thought it was hilarious. I think I know a lot about comedy, but I don't, obviously, because I never thought that was going to be considered hilarious," Columbus recalled.

However, over the years, as Trump's activities went far beyond real estate and reached the White House, the episode became a real burden for Columbus.

"Years later, it's become this curse. It's become this thing that I wish it was not there. What's going through this guy's (Trump — Red.) mind? He said I was lying. I'm not lying. He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there's no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel," Columbus said.

Moreover, the director fears that if he cuts the Trump episode from the movie now, he will have to leave the United States.

"I can't cut it. If I cut it, I'll probably be sent out of the country. I'll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I'll have to go back to Italy or something," Columbus added.

