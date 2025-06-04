Nicolas Cage has changed dramatically for the role of John Madden — photos

Nicolas Cage. Photo: instagram.com/neonrated

The American actor Nicolas Cage surprised his fans with his appearance. The Hollywood star has changed dramatically for his new role.

Page Six writes about it.

Nicolas Cage showed up in his new look

The 61-year-old actor will play American football ex-coach and sports commentator John Madden in the biopic. Cage appeared as the sports star on the set in Atlanta.

To embody Madden on screen, the actor wears the special suit under his clothes, which visually adds to his weight. Cage also had his face made up and wore the wig.

Alongside Cage, the movie will also feature Christian Bale, who plays the late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and John Mulaney as businessman and Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins.

The movie will tell the story of the life of football legend John Madden and his participation in the development of the Madden NFL video game series.

