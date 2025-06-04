Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — teaser and release date of the movie

The movie "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale". Photo: Focus Features

The audience will see the long-awaited finale of the historical drama Downton Abbey. The movie, which will be the final chapter in the history of the Crawley family, will be released this autumn.

Universal Pictures has shown the first teaser of the long-awaited movie.

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" — teaser and premiere date

The movie will be the final chapter in the story of the Crawley family, which faces new challenges in the 1930s.

"Star actors, favorite characters in the story we've been waiting for. In the rapidly changing world, each of them will have to make the choice: to hold on to the past or step into the future," it is said in the movie's synopsis.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Alessandro Nivola, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt, and others will return to their cult roles.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael. Photo: Focus Features

The movie is the third in the Downton Abbey franchise. It is also the sequel to the TV show of the same name, which was broadcast from 2010 to 2015.

The final movie will premiere on September 11, 2025.

