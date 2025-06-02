The best period dramas of 2025 — what to watch online

The Leopard TV Show. Photo: Netflix

If you enjoy historical dramas with lavish costumes and captivating plots, you'll love these new series. They have it all: political conspiracies, forbidden love, power struggles, and vivid recreations of different eras.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of shows to watch this evening.

Advertisement

The Leopard

For decades, the Corbera family has ruled over the Sicilian lands, but when the Risorgimento revolution engulfs Italy, their world changes. The wealthy family had to adapt their views to the radical changes.

The Lady's Companion

Elena Bianda is one of the most talented companions in town. She knows exactly how a young lady can successfully get married. Her main secret is to stick to her principles and follow the rules. However, when feelings take over, even the strictest prohibitions don't work.

House of David

David was an ordinary shepherd boy who lived his life unaware that he would soon become the ruler of Israel. God has chosen the young man to become the new king and lead the people. However, on his way to the throne, he will encounter challenging obstacles and engage in a decisive battle with someone who refuses to relinquish power.

A Cruel Love

Ruth Ellis, the nightclub owner, is accustomed to seizing opportunities and relying on herself. A chance encounter with racecar driver David Blakely will be a decisive moment in her life. What starts as an ordinary fling turns into a passionate love affair and ultimately, murder.

As a reminder, a new detective series from Netflix is gaining popularity online.

We also shared a selection of series based on Stephen King's novels.