Harry Potter Star Returns as Draco Malfoy — Watch Here

The British actor Tom Felton will be back in his legendary role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. However, the audience will see the star not on the screen.

The actor announced it on his Instagram page.

Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy again

The 37-year-old actor will be back in the role of the protagonist's school enemy, Draco Malfoy, 14 years after the premiere of the last movie in the Harry Potter franchise.

However, this time Felton will play the cult role not in the movie, but in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"It's the situation that makes you want to pinch yourself. I still think it's a dream. I let go of this character 16 years ago, and now I have a chance to step back into his role — this time as a father, in the new story — I meet Draco as an adult, and it's very confusing," Felton shared.

The production with the actor will be staged at the Lyric Theatre in New York from November 11. The show will be available for 19 weeks.

