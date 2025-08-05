How Kate Middleton stays fit: her daily breakfast and wellness tips

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales. Photo: Reuters

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales is rightfully considered the standard of female beauty. She is always in great shape and looks stunning. The secret to her slim figure is simple: she eats a healthy breakfast every day.

Mirror shared secrets to staying fit and healthy.

Kate Middleton's favorite breakfast

Kate Middleton eats the same breakfast every day. It usually consists of just two ingredients. The princess eats a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and she exercises regularly. This helps her maintain a healthy physique.

Every morning, she eats oatmeal, which is rich in protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. Then, she drinks a nutrient-enriched beverage. It usually contains kale, spinach, and spirulina. These are Kate's favorites because of their high protein and vitamin content.

Kate Middleton. Photo: Reuters

The Princess of Wales also eats healthy, nutritious meals during the day. She loves watermelon salad with avocado, cucumber, and feta cheese. She also loves making snacks from berries and other fruits.

For dinner, she likes lentil curry. If there is no time for a full meal, however, she chooses quick and easy snacks, such as vegetable kebabs.

