Main Fashion Madonna's anti-aging diet — how she stays young and beautiful

Publication time 16 July 2025 11:10
Madonna's macrobiotic diet — how it helps her stay youthful and disease-free
Madonna. Photo: screenshot from video

Here's the secret to Madonna's youth: the diet that not only keeps her in shape but also helps lower the risk of heart disease and even cancer. She's not the only one who's into it; Gwyneth Paltrow is, too. And it's not just another "three-day detox" but a whole lifestyle — macrobiotics.

The Mirror writes about it.

What is a macrobiotic diet, and why is it praised?

Macrobiotics is not about starvation or calories. It is about harmony with nature: seasonal vegetables, simple whole foods, clean water, and minimal processing. Such food helps cleanse the body, reduce inflammation, support the heart, and lower bad cholesterol levels.

The menu usually includes:

  • Organic vegetables (broccoli, pumpkin, kale, radishes, carrots);
  • Beans, lentils;
  • Seaweed soups;
  • Brown rice, oats;
  • Sometimes fish or organic meat (but this is not necessary);
  • Nuts.

How is it useful?

It is believed that such a diet:

  • reduces the risk of heart disease;
  • helps maintain a healthy weight;
  • supports energy levels;
  • promotes longevity.

Some even call it "anti-cancer." The inventor of macrobiotics, George Ohsawa, was convinced that this diet cured him of tuberculosis. It has not been scientifically proven, but studies do show that people on a macrobiotic diet have less fat and lower cholesterol, and therefore a lower risk of disease.

Vegetables are the foundation of any diet
Vegetables. Photo: Freepik

However, there are some nuances to consider. The fact is that if there is too little protein, iron, or calcium in the menu, the body may start to "protest": weight loss, fatigue, and immune problems. Early versions of this diet were too strict — only grains and water. And that, of course, led to exhaustion.

So, if you want to try it, approach everything wisely. Balanced macrobiotics is not about excluding everything, but about a thoughtful selection of healthy, high-quality foods.

As a reminder, we wrote about which popular vegetable is most useful for weight loss.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
