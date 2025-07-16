Madonna's macrobiotic diet — how it helps her stay youthful and disease-free

Madonna's anti-aging diet — how she stays young and beautiful
Here's the secret to Madonna's youth: the diet that not only keeps her in shape but also helps lower the risk of heart disease and even cancer. She's not the only one who's into it; Gwyneth Paltrow is, too. And it's not just another "three-day detox" but a whole lifestyle — macrobiotics.
The Mirror writes about it.
What is a macrobiotic diet, and why is it praised?
Macrobiotics is not about starvation or calories. It is about harmony with nature: seasonal vegetables, simple whole foods, clean water, and minimal processing. Such food helps cleanse the body, reduce inflammation, support the heart, and lower bad cholesterol levels.
The menu usually includes:
- Organic vegetables (broccoli, pumpkin, kale, radishes, carrots);
- Beans, lentils;
- Seaweed soups;
- Brown rice, oats;
- Sometimes fish or organic meat (but this is not necessary);
- Nuts.
How is it useful?
It is believed that such a diet:
- reduces the risk of heart disease;
- helps maintain a healthy weight;
- supports energy levels;
- promotes longevity.
Some even call it "anti-cancer." The inventor of macrobiotics, George Ohsawa, was convinced that this diet cured him of tuberculosis. It has not been scientifically proven, but studies do show that people on a macrobiotic diet have less fat and lower cholesterol, and therefore a lower risk of disease.
However, there are some nuances to consider. The fact is that if there is too little protein, iron, or calcium in the menu, the body may start to "protest": weight loss, fatigue, and immune problems. Early versions of this diet were too strict — only grains and water. And that, of course, led to exhaustion.
So, if you want to try it, approach everything wisely. Balanced macrobiotics is not about excluding everything, but about a thoughtful selection of healthy, high-quality foods.
