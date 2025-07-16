Madonna's macrobiotic diet — how it helps her stay youthful and disease-free

Madonna. Photo: screenshot from video

Here's the secret to Madonna's youth: the diet that not only keeps her in shape but also helps lower the risk of heart disease and even cancer. She's not the only one who's into it; Gwyneth Paltrow is, too. And it's not just another "three-day detox" but a whole lifestyle — macrobiotics.

What is a macrobiotic diet, and why is it praised?

Macrobiotics is not about starvation or calories. It is about harmony with nature: seasonal vegetables, simple whole foods, clean water, and minimal processing. Such food helps cleanse the body, reduce inflammation, support the heart, and lower bad cholesterol levels.

The menu usually includes:

Organic vegetables (broccoli, pumpkin, kale, radishes, carrots);

Beans, lentils;

Seaweed soups;

Brown rice, oats;

Sometimes fish or organic meat (but this is not necessary);

Nuts.

How is it useful?

It is believed that such a diet:

reduces the risk of heart disease;

helps maintain a healthy weight;

supports energy levels;

promotes longevity.

Some even call it "anti-cancer." The inventor of macrobiotics, George Ohsawa, was convinced that this diet cured him of tuberculosis. It has not been scientifically proven, but studies do show that people on a macrobiotic diet have less fat and lower cholesterol, and therefore a lower risk of disease.

Vegetables. Photo: Freepik

However, there are some nuances to consider. The fact is that if there is too little protein, iron, or calcium in the menu, the body may start to "protest": weight loss, fatigue, and immune problems. Early versions of this diet were too strict — only grains and water. And that, of course, led to exhaustion.

So, if you want to try it, approach everything wisely. Balanced macrobiotics is not about excluding everything, but about a thoughtful selection of healthy, high-quality foods.

