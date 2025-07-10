Eat this veggie every day — effortless weight loss

Vegetables. Photo: Freepik

Ordinary in appearance, but a true hero of your refrigerator — zucchini. This green vegetable has a delicate taste that easily adapts to any dish: you can add it to fish, meat, and even make pancakes or desserts out of it. Yes, yes — zucchini cakes have long been a favorite among those who follow a light and healthy diet.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the benefits of this vegetable.

What is the main feature of zucchini?

It is almost entirely composed of water, or more precisely, 90%. That is why it is so light, refreshing, and easy on the stomach. If you are watching your figure or following a keto diet, zucchini will definitely become your friend. There are only 17 calories, zero fat, and a negligible amount of carbohydrates in 100 grams. Zucchini also contains a lot of minerals: potassium for the heart, magnesium for the nerves, calcium for the bones, and phosphorus for energy. Plus vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are great for supporting the immune system.

Zucchini. Photo: Freepik

This vegetable is a real gift for people with sensitive stomachs. It does not cause heaviness, does not irritate the mucous membrane, and does not cause bloating. It is ideal for those who want to feel light after eating. And here's another life hack: instead of pasta, make "zodli" — zucchini noodles. It looks cool, takes a minute to prepare, and tastes light, fresh, and without extra calories.

When choosing zucchini at the store, pay attention to the skin: it should be smooth, shiny and elastic, without spots or dents. And don't delay cooking — store them in the vegetable drawer of your refrigerator, where they can wait their turn for up to 10 days.

But remember: zucchini is not a magic weight loss pill. It's just one piece of the puzzle. Combine it with activity, exercise, and a sensible diet, and you'll see results in no time.

