How the protein diet helps you lose weight without stress

How the protein diet helps you lose weight without stress

Publication time 25 June 2025 16:09
Lose weight without starving: Why the protein diet really works
A girl holds a pepper and a donut. Photo: Freepik
Why experts believe this diet works

Losing weight shouldn't feel like a war against yourself. If you’ve ever been on a strict diet, you know the feeling: your brain wants a pastry, your body wants to lie down, and the mirror reflects nothing close to what you expected. But there's a way to make the journey easier — the protein diet.

Novyny.LIVE explains more about this popular approach.

It doesn't mean eating only eggs and chicken. It simply means including more high-protein foods in your diet — meat, fish, dairy, legumes, tofu.

Why experts believe this diet works

Your muscles are protected

When we lose weight, the body doesn't always distinguish between fat and muscle. Without enough protein, you risk losing muscle mass — resulting in weakness, fatigue, and a soft physique even with a drop on the scale. Protein helps preserve muscle so you stay toned even with a 5–10 kg weight loss.

Protein diet is becoming more and more popular
Healthy food products. Photo: Freepik

Hunger won't haunt you

A hearty meat-based meal keeps you full longer. Protein digests more slowly, which keeps hunger at bay for hours. This lowers the chances of late-night dessert cravings.

Metabolism gets a boost

The body uses more energy to digest protein than it does for carbs or fat. So essentially, you’re burning calories just by processing protein.

Protein foods can benefit your body
A plate with vegetables and meat. Photo: Freepik

No more sugar crashes

After eating sweets or bread, your energy spikes and crashes — bringing fatigue, irritability, and more cravings. Protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels, giving you consistent energy without emotional rollercoasters.

So, the protein diet isn't about trends or fear — it's about smart self-care. Feeling full, energetic, and fit is absolutely possible without starvation or breakdowns.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
