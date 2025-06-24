Icon - support the ZSU Support the ZSU
Wall pilates: simple fat-burning moves for your core

Wall pilates: simple fat-burning moves for your core

Publication time 24 June 2025 18:55
Wall pilates for weight loss: easy core exercises to slim your waist and improve posture
An athletic girl. Photo: Freepik
You don’t need a fancy gym membership or even a yoga mat to do pilates. One of the most effective and accessible forms is wall pilates — gentle, equipment-free exercises done at your own pace. And yes, the wall becomes your trainer and support — literally.

Novyny.LIVE breaks down the benefits and a few easy exercises to try.

Why pilates is a great idea

Pilates suits all ages, puts minimal stress on joints, and still helps sculpt your body, improve posture, and flatten your belly. It's also perfect for relieving back tension after long hours at a desk.

A few moves you can try today

Pelvic lift

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet pressing against the wall. Slowly raise your pelvis upward. This activates your core, glutes, and pelvic floor. Start by holding at the top, then move to gentle reps.

Sport is always good for you
Lifting the pelvis. Photo: Freepik

Wall back stretch

Stand with knees slightly bent, leaning your hands against the wall. Let your shoulders drop and spine relax. This stretch opens up the chest and improves upper back flexibility — ideal after a sedentary day.

Pilates is becoming more and more popular
Stretching the back. Photo: Freepik

Wall push-ups

Classic push-ups aren’t for everyone — but wall push-ups are always doable. Face the wall with palms pressed at shoulder level. Slowly push in and out. This tones arms, shoulders, and helps you maintain good posture.

Push-ups from the wall deserve special attention
Push-ups from the wall. Photo: Freepik

Seated butterfly stretch

Sit upright against the wall, soles of your feet together, knees falling out to the sides. The wall supports your spine, helping you deepen the stretch in your hips with better form.

Pilates poses that deserve special attention
An upside-down butterfly. Photo: Freepik

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
