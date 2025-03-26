Celine presents a new luxurious fitness collection

Sports equipment. Photo: Freepik

Celine proves once again that sport is not only about exercise, but also about aesthetics at the level of a fashion show. They have released a limited collection that will make your workout look like an artistic performance. These aren't just fitness items, these are elite objects of desire that you want to take pictures of, show your friends, and keep in your living room because they look better than half the furniture in your house.

Celine's new collection is available on the website.

Trendy sports equipment in 2025

Dumbbells 2KG

They are clearly not meant to sit in a corner gathering dust. Steel paired with Triomphe's signature canvas in its original color is almost a piece of jewelry. The caramel calfskin dumbbells also give you a sense of luxury with every lift.

The price is $2600 for a pair.

Celine Dumbbells. Photo: Celine

Kettlebell 4KG

Covered in light-colored calfskin, it costs $3,250. And yes, you want to put it carefully on a shelf, not throw it after a fit.

Kettlebell. Photo: Celine

The jump rope looks like it was stolen from the capsule collection of a Formula 1 racing team. Aluminum and leather-trimmed handles — and you're no longer just doing cardio, but training for a glossy photo shoot. The price is $1100.

Jump rope. Photo: Celine

Weighted bracelets — minimalism, which can be worn both in the gym and for a walk. They resemble a stylish accessory, not something that adds weight. And this is not about sports, but about taste. Price: $820.

Weighted bracelets. Photo: Celine

Water bottle with a steel body and Triomphe print — $540. It is not hidden in a bag, it is worn as part of the look.

Water bottle. Photo: Celine

A natural cork yoga block with a branded imprint — $205. Sturdy, lightweight, and beautiful enough to put your coffee on it and post a story.

Yoga Block. Photo: Celine

A yoga mat for $1150 is from the same series: a delicate texture, a print that sets the style even before you start warming up. It also makes asanas look better.

Yoga mat. Photo: Celine

This collection is for those who believe that sport never goes out of style. For those who want everything around them — even the dumbbells — to be impeccably stylish. It's not just equipment, it's a manifesto. A sport that looks expensive. And sounds like Celine.

