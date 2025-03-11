Historic fashion shows that influence the trends of 2025

Stylish woman. Photo: Freepik

The world of fashion changes every season, but one thing remains constant — the excitement that precedes the debut of a new creative director. It's like a moment of truth: will the designer be able to convey his or her vision and give the brand a new lease of life? That is why the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 season promises to be a real event, according to Vogue.

Brilliant collections that will set the trends for 2025

Louis Vuitton, Fall/Winter 2014/2015

It seems like only yesterday that Nicolas Ghesquière presented his first show for Louis Vuitton. The designer, who previously worked for Balenciaga, presented a collection that, even after ten years, has not lost its relevance. Ghesquière skillfully combined retro-futurism with classics: laconic dresses, impeccable shoes and the Twist bag, which has become a true legend. It was a start that set the brand in a new direction that still works today.

Louis Vuitton, Fall/Winter 2014/2015. Photo: Vogue

Louis Vuitton Menswear, Spring/Summer 2019

When Virgil Abloh took over the men's line at Louis Vuitton, it was not just a fashion launch — it was a historic moment. He was the first African-American to hold such a position at the famous French house. His show became a real manifesto: a rainbow catwalk, a mix of street style and classics, modern fabrics — everything worked for the idea of equality and inclusion. And it really turned the idea of fashion on its head.

Louis Vuitton Menswear, Spring/Summer 2019. Photo: Vogue

Prada,Spring/Summer 2021

Miuccia Prada's collaboration with Raf Simons came as a surprise to everyone. But the quarantine that changed the format of the debut was even more challenging. The online show with a yellow carpet was the beginning of their collaboration. Laconic aesthetics, fresh ideas, a new look — all this has made Prada an even more interesting brand than before.

Prada, Spring/Summer. Photo: Vogue

Ferragamo, Spring/Summer 2023

Ferragamo's renewal began with a bold statement: new designer Maximilian Davis held the show in a bright red room, a color that references the shoes once worn by Marilyn Monroe. The collection was about elegance, modernity and sensuality. The young designer showed that he can reinterpret the brand's heritage for a new generation.

Ferragamo,Spring/Summer 2023. Photo: Vogue

Louis Vuitton Menswear, Spring/Summer 2024

Pharrell Williams made his debut in a big way. The show on the Pont Neuf bridge in the heart of Paris was spectacular, but not for the show's sake, but as part of history. Giant Speedy bags, the return of the Damier pattern, a combination of glamour and street style - everything is in his style. And the public appreciated it: almost a billion views speak louder than any reviews.

Louis Vuitton Menswear, Spring/Summer 2024. Photo: Vogue

Valentino, Spring/Summer 2025

Alessandro Michele's return to the fashion game was an event. The former Gucci designer brought his own aesthetic to Valentino: a little vintage, a little theatrical, and a lot of detail. The show began as an art film, with shots of an old room filled with antiques.

Valentino, Spring/Summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

And then the runway came to life: the models, like mannequins from the past, carried a new vision of the brand. It was not just a show, it was Michele's manifesto.

