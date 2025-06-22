Which Labubu are you, based on your astrological sign?

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu has flooded social media and become the trendiest toy of 2025, loved by both children and adults alike. Everyone has their own inner Labubu — funny or serious, bold or shy. Which one is yours? Your astrological sign will reveal it.
Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.
Find out what kind of Labubu you are
Virgo — solves issues diplomatically. So, you are Labubu in glasses, stylish, restrained jeans, a shirt, and sneakers:
Gemini — you definitely see the world with humor. In addition, you are a true style icon:
Scorpio — capable of hypnotizing with a single glance. And no, you're not evil, it's just the expression on your face:
Capricorn — you are a serious strategist. You know how to make everyone else work hard, and you constantly do it yourself:
Libra — you love excitement, beauty, and spas. Such a Labubu needs a good rest:
Leo — this Labubu only agrees to leading roles. The brightest and with the biggest crown, so that everyone knows exactly what you deserve:
Cancer — you love communication and desserts. Emotions and tenderness accompany you everywhere:
Aries — loves speed and gets annoyed for no reason. This hot-headed Labubu is the first to rush into adventures:
Aquarius — a little eccentric, but always interesting, Labubu. And you're definitely in love with ChatGPT:
Sagittarius — this Labubu knows how to say "no" just the way it should be said. At the same time, he always keeps a smile on his face:
Taurus — Labubu loves to sleep and eat. They are also real homebodies who cannot be dragged outside:
Pisces — this Labubu will easily make a schedule for your ex. He is dreamy and believes in miracles:
Whatever your Labubu astrological sign is, you are definitely unique. That alone makes you special.
