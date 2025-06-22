Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?

Publication time 22 June 2025 09:25
Which Labubu are you, based on your astrological sign?
Labubu toys. Photo from Instagram
Key words Find out what kind of Labubu you are

Labubu has flooded social media and become the trendiest toy of 2025, loved by both children and adults alike. Everyone has their own inner Labubu — funny or serious, bold or shy. Which one is yours? Your astrological sign will reveal it.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Find out what kind of Labubu you are

Virgo — solves issues diplomatically. So, you are Labubu in glasses, stylish, restrained jeans, a shirt, and sneakers:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Virgo. Photo: screenshot from video

Gemini — you definitely see the world with humor. In addition, you are a true style icon:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Gemini. Photo: screenshot from video

Scorpio — capable of hypnotizing with a single glance. And no, you're not evil, it's just the expression on your face:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Scorpio. Photo: screenshot from video

Capricorn — you are a serious strategist. You know how to make everyone else work hard, and you constantly do it yourself:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Capricorn. Photo: screenshot from video

Libra — you love excitement, beauty, and spas. Such a Labubu needs a good rest:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Libra. Photo: screenshot from video

Leo — this Labubu only agrees to leading roles. The brightest and with the biggest crown, so that everyone knows exactly what you deserve:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Leo. Photo: screenshot from video

Cancer — you love communication and desserts. Emotions and tenderness accompany you everywhere:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Cancer. Photo: screenshot from video

Aries — loves speed and gets annoyed for no reason. This hot-headed Labubu is the first to rush into adventures:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Aries. Photo: screenshot from video

Aquarius — a little eccentric, but always interesting, Labubu. And you're definitely in love with ChatGPT:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Aquarius. Photo: screenshot from video

Sagittarius — this Labubu knows how to say "no" just the way it should be said. At the same time, he always keeps a smile on his face:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Sagittarius. Photo: screenshot from video

Taurus — Labubu loves to sleep and eat. They are also real homebodies who cannot be dragged outside:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Taurus. Photo: screenshot from video

Pisces — this Labubu will easily make a schedule for your ex. He is dreamy and believes in miracles:

Which Labubu matches your astrological sign?
Labubu — Pisces. Photo: screenshot from video

Whatever your Labubu astrological sign is, you are definitely unique. That alone makes you special.

fashion trends Astrology astrological signs intresting facts
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
