Which Labubu are you, based on your astrological sign?

Labubu has flooded social media and become the trendiest toy of 2025, loved by both children and adults alike. Everyone has their own inner Labubu — funny or serious, bold or shy. Which one is yours? Your astrological sign will reveal it.

Find out what kind of Labubu you are

Virgo — solves issues diplomatically. So, you are Labubu in glasses, stylish, restrained jeans, a shirt, and sneakers:

Labubu — Virgo. Photo: screenshot from video

Gemini — you definitely see the world with humor. In addition, you are a true style icon:

Labubu — Gemini. Photo: screenshot from video

Scorpio — capable of hypnotizing with a single glance. And no, you're not evil, it's just the expression on your face:

Labubu — Scorpio. Photo: screenshot from video

Capricorn — you are a serious strategist. You know how to make everyone else work hard, and you constantly do it yourself:

Labubu — Capricorn. Photo: screenshot from video

Libra — you love excitement, beauty, and spas. Such a Labubu needs a good rest:

Labubu — Libra. Photo: screenshot from video

Leo — this Labubu only agrees to leading roles. The brightest and with the biggest crown, so that everyone knows exactly what you deserve:

Labubu — Leo. Photo: screenshot from video

Cancer — you love communication and desserts. Emotions and tenderness accompany you everywhere:

Labubu — Cancer. Photo: screenshot from video

Aries — loves speed and gets annoyed for no reason. This hot-headed Labubu is the first to rush into adventures:

Labubu — Aries. Photo: screenshot from video

Aquarius — a little eccentric, but always interesting, Labubu. And you're definitely in love with ChatGPT:

Labubu — Aquarius. Photo: screenshot from video

Sagittarius — this Labubu knows how to say "no" just the way it should be said. At the same time, he always keeps a smile on his face:

Labubu — Sagittarius. Photo: screenshot from video

Taurus — Labubu loves to sleep and eat. They are also real homebodies who cannot be dragged outside:

Labubu — Taurus. Photo: screenshot from video

Pisces — this Labubu will easily make a schedule for your ex. He is dreamy and believes in miracles:

Labubu — Pisces. Photo: screenshot from video

Whatever your Labubu astrological sign is, you are definitely unique. That alone makes you special.

