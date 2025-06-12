Labubu bag charms: the most daring accessory of Summer 2025

Labubu toy. Photo: Screenshot

Labubu is a soft toy that resembles a cross between a hare, a monster, and a cute prankster. Created by artist Kasing Lung, it first appeared in 2015 as a character in children's books. Initially, Labubu was just a drawing — something strange and fabulous at the same time — inspired by Scandinavian legends. In 2019, the Chinese company Pop Mart turned Labubu into a real-life figurine that can be worn, collected, given as a gift, or clipped onto a bag.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this toy.

Advertisement

Labubu — new controversial trend

The real boom began recently when Lisa from Blackpink appeared on social media with a Labubu. She was followed by Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Emma Roberts. Influencers, stylists, and street fashionistas all wanted a furry friend like this. Now, these animals adorn not only bags but also sneakers, backpacks, and phone cases.

Labubu on a bag. Photo from Instagram

Why is everyone so fascinated by this toy?

Because Labubu is more than just a decoration. It's reminiscent of childhood, when you wanted to carry your favorite toy with you everywhere you went. It's also a way to show the world your individuality. Labubu adds a fashionable touch of irony, lightness, and mood to an outfit.

Different Labubu toys. Photo from Instagram

Labubu toys come in a variety of colors and styles, including colored, classic, and those with wings or hats. So everyone can choose the one that suits them. One will be funny, one will be scary, and one will be unbelievably cute. Labubu is now more than just an accessory. It's a new form of self-expression. It symbolizes that today's fashion is not about status, but character. It's about being yourself, standing out, and embracing a little madness.

Only time will tell if this craze will last. For now, though, Labubu is winning new hearts. It seems that this wave is only gaining momentum.

Earlier, we shared on the original bag from the 90s, which is back in trend.

We also reported on the bag that became the hit of the summer.