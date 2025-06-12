Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionWar 2024SportMoviesHome and GardenExclusiveWar economyReal estateArmyWarTechnologyNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Recipes
Fashion
Psychology
Home and Garden
Movies
Travel
Sport
Technology
Healthcare
Army
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Labubu charms flooded TikTok — new trend beloved by thousands

Labubu charms flooded TikTok — new trend beloved by thousands

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 June 2025 14:59
Labubu bag charms: the most daring accessory of Summer 2025
Labubu toy. Photo: Screenshot
Ключові моменти Labubu — new controversial trend Why is everyone so fascinated by this toy?

Labubu is a soft toy that resembles a cross between a hare, a monster, and a cute prankster. Created by artist Kasing Lung, it first appeared in 2015 as a character in children's books. Initially, Labubu was just a drawing — something strange and fabulous at the same time — inspired by Scandinavian legends. In 2019, the Chinese company Pop Mart turned Labubu into a real-life figurine that can be worn, collected, given as a gift, or clipped onto a bag.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this toy.

Advertisement

Labubu — new controversial trend

The real boom began recently when Lisa from Blackpink appeared on social media with a Labubu. She was followed by Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Emma Roberts. Influencers, stylists, and street fashionistas all wanted a furry friend like this. Now, these animals adorn not only bags but also sneakers, backpacks, and phone cases.

Labubu toys have gained immense popularity
Labubu on a bag. Photo from Instagram

Why is everyone so fascinated by this toy?

Because Labubu is more than just a decoration. It's reminiscent of childhood, when you wanted to carry your favorite toy with you everywhere you went. It's also a way to show the world your individuality. Labubu adds a fashionable touch of irony, lightness, and mood to an outfit.

There are many different labubus, so there are plenty to choose from.
Different Labubu toys. Photo from Instagram

Labubu toys come in a variety of colors and styles, including colored, classic, and those with wings or hats. So everyone can choose the one that suits them. One will be funny, one will be scary, and one will be unbelievably cute. Labubu is now more than just an accessory. It's a new form of self-expression. It symbolizes that today's fashion is not about status, but character. It's about being yourself, standing out, and embracing a little madness.

Only time will tell if this craze will last. For now, though, Labubu is winning new hearts. It seems that this wave is only gaining momentum.

Earlier, we shared on the original bag from the 90s, which is back in trend.

We also reported on the bag that became the hit of the summer.

fashion trends accessories style jewelry
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information