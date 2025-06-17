Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
The bag that's in every summer look — the bucket bag is back

The bag that’s in every summer look — the bucket bag is back

Publication time 17 June 2025 23:23
Why the straw bucket bag is the must-have accessory of summer 2025
A girl with a bag. Photo: Freepik
This summer, the true star of warm-weather fashion is making a stylish comeback — the straw bucket bag. The kind that looks like it’s stepped off the cover of a vintage magazine, yet feels perfectly right for today — when we’re all craving something natural, light, and effortlessly chic. This accessory is like a breath of fresh air amid the noise of city life.

Novyny.LIVE breaks down why this piece is trending.

The straw bucket bag is all about freedom. You don’t have to force it into your outfit — it simply works. Throw on a breezy linen dress or an oversized shirt, add sandals or your favorite espadrilles — and you’re ready for a summer stroll. Most importantly, it’s not just pretty, but practical: it fits everything you might need in a day, from sunscreen to your favorite book.

A bucket bag that can hold almost anything
A bucket bag in style. Photo from Instagram

This accessory channels the "quiet luxury" vibe — where it’s not about logos but about feel: the texture, the lightness, the warmth to the touch. It’s perfect for those who know what they want and aren’t trying to prove anything. The ones who wear it don’t chase trends — they choose their own style.

In this bag, it's not the label that matters, but the feeling
A stylish bucket bag. Photo from Instagram

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the office, or just out for coffee with a friend, the straw bucket bag fits in effortlessly. In 2025, it’s like a great summer hit — not just for the season, but for the long run. So yes, this is one item worth looking into.

fashion trends bags accessories style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
