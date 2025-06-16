Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Summer fashion sensation — this Prada bag is already everywhere

Summer fashion sensation — this Prada bag is already everywhere

Publication time 16 June 2025 14:25
The iconic Prada bag — Trendy accessory of the Summer 2025
Black handbag. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти What is the secret to this bag's popularity?

This bag looks like it was knitted by a grandmother on an Italian terrace — it's sincere, light, and trendy all at once. Prada's crochet bag has been driving fashionistas around the world crazy for several seasons. However, it wasn't until the summer of 2025 that it became a true style icon. You can wear it to the beach with a hat and sundress, or pair it with a linen suit or jeans in the city. It will look appropriate everywhere.

Vogue writes about it.

What is the secret to this bag's popularity?

It's a bag that seems to breathe summer: it is woven from raffia yarn, which gives it a natural look while maintaining its shape. Its texture reveals lightness and a handmade feel without being overly glossy, yet it maintains great aesthetics. Of course, Prada wouldn't be Prada if they didn't weave their signature triangular logo into the fabric — unobtrusively yet recognizably.

A must-have bag for summer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo from Instagram

Those who know a lot about fashion wear this bag. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opts for a neutral version to achieve a minimalist look. Gigi pairs it with voluminous denim. Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber play with contrasts, pairing it with everything from striped shirts to streetwear hoodies. The most interesting thing is that this bag fits harmoniously into both beach and urban outfits.

The classic tote bag model is gaining popularity
Hailey Bieber. Photo from Instagram

Prada offers crochet bags in various styles, including a classic tote, a large, soft shopper, and small "buckets" — a very popular shape this summer. Pink is, of course, a favorite — rich, cheerful, and immediately striking. But if you want versatility, choose black or white. Those who aren't afraid of color can choose from light green, sky blue, and bright yellow.

fashion trends bags accessories style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
