The most popular bag decoration — Labubu is in fashion

Accessories in the form of toys are back in fashion, but this spring and summer of 2025, they have become even cuter. And all thanks to one character — the fluffy Labubu. The little animal with bunny ears and a funny smile is rapidly conquering the fashion world, appearing on the bags of not only influencers but also stars such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Lisa from Blackpink.

These toys have literally taken over the fashion world

Labubu is not just a soft toy. He is the character from the fairy-tale TV show The Monsters, created by the Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. He first appeared in the children's book, and a few years later, he was brought to life as a toy. It was done by the Pop Mart company. Today, Labubu is no longer just an Asian phenomenon: it is worn in Paris, New York, Seoul, and, of course, on TikTok.

Why is he so endearing to people? Because he makes you want to hug him. There is something naive, warm from childhood about him. Labubu immediately makes you smile. It is a kind of cute alternative to restrained, laconic accessories. Such a keychain is like a breath of fresh air among the trends for silence and minimalism. And you can attach it anywhere. Even on a fashionable straw basket, even on a black classic bag. And it will look appropriate everywhere. Because the main thing here is the mood. And Labubu is always in a good mood.

So if you want a little bit of fairy tale in your everyday life, this is the accessory for you. No pretence, no extra effort, just joy in the form of a furry.

