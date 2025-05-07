Why fashion lovers are tying scarves to their bags this season

A green bag. Photo: Freepik

If you want to make your bag stand out, just tie a scarf to it. But not just any scarf — choose one that seamlessly elevates your outfit. The right piece can double as a neck accessory or a headscarf on a windy day. Most importantly, it should complement your coat, trench, or suit.

Where the idea of scarf-tied bags comes from

Legend has it that Jane Birkin was the first to decorate her bag this way. The actress not only inspired generations with her effortless style but also introduced the idea of adding a personal touch to accessories. Today, her name is linked not just to the iconic Birkin bag, but also to the trend of bag charms — which, by the way, are back in style.

Modern fashionistas call it customization — when you add something of your own to a bag, it stops being a standard item and becomes an extension of your personality. A scarf or light shawl offers a canvas for creativity, so feel free to experiment: pair a bold scarf with a quirky charm, or vice versa. This season, don’t hold back — the more details, the better.

Let’s be honest, a bag with a scarf feels a little magical. It instantly comes to life and speaks for you — even before you say a word.

