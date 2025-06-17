Light, trendy shoes are ideal for summer 2025

Slippers. Photo: Freepik

Imagine shoes that combine the comfort of slippers with the elegance of the catwalk — these are open-heel slippers, the main hit of spring-summer 2025. Instead of a traditional back, they have a light strap or small heel counter that keeps the foot in place while leaving the heel free. Thanks to this design, your feet sweat less on hot days, and you feel maximum comfort even during long walks.

Comfortable and stylish summer shoes

On the catwalks of Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Gucci, these models are made of soft suede panels in pastel colors — from delicate beige to muted mint. Some collections featured leather slippers with fine weaving or decorated with tiny pearls and metal chains. A lightweight rubber sole provides cushioning, while decorative stitching or branded buckles make each pair a true work of art.

Comfortable summer shoes. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with slippers to look stylish

You can combine them with simple snow-white shorts and a T-shirt for a light feel, or with a light silk dress in a small floral print to add a touch of romance to your look. Even a casual office look will get an unexpected accent if you replace your usual ballet flats with these slippers. It is the ideal choice for those who value practicality but are not ready to give up the feeling of luxury with every step.

Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

So take a closer look at this shoe model, which, by the way, can serve you for more than one season. After all, it is a versatile item.

