The most trendy sandals of Summer 2025 — all fashionistas want them

Square toe sandals are versatile and suitable for everything, making them a real hit this summer. They have an elegant look, are easy to pair with other items, and add a special charm to outfits. This model also wins the hearts of fashionistas thanks to its comfort.

What should you wear with square-toe sandals?

Square-toe sandals can be with or without heels; in any case, they will look stylish. They go well with light, elegant dresses, making the look even more sophisticated.

Square toe sandals. Photo from Instagram

Add some zest to your outfits with bright sandals. A pair with feathers, for example, will instantly make your look more expressive. Pair these shoes with a miniskirt to turn heads.

White sandals. Photo from Instagram

Sandals with square toes and thin straps are ideal for more subdued work outfits or romantic evening looks. Heeled sandals are appropriate for elegant and sophisticated outfits. For a street style look, choose flat sandals.

Black square toe sandals. Photo from Instagram

Every fashionista should have a pair of square sandals this summer. They can be successfully combined with any outfit, from dresses to pants. This model can serve as a classic staple or an accent piece in your wardrobe. It all depends on your preferences.

