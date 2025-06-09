Video
Main Fashion The 1920s sandals everyone's wearing again in 2025

The 1920s sandals everyone's wearing again in 2025

Publication time 9 June 2025 10:41
Retro hit: 1920s sandals everyone's wearing again
A girl is in sandals. Photo: Pixabay

Just a hundred years ago, these shoes shone on dance floors, and today they are the favorite shoes of all fashionistas in summer 2025. We're talking about the Salome sandals: with a distinctive T-strap that not only holds the foot but also visually elongates the silhouette. Elegant, comfortable, with the charm of old cinema — these are the pairs that are coming back into trends.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Why are these legendary sandals back in fashion?

In the 1920s, they were used to dance the Charleston, and now they confidently walk the streets of fashion capitals. And they look as if they had never disappeared. Designers reinterpret these classics again and again, adding colour, playing with the shape of the heel or new textures, and every time they hit the heart of the matter.

The best part is that they are easy to fit into any look. If you want something in the spirit of Parisian ease, take cigarette jeans, a basic top, and an oversized jacket. The effect is guaranteed.

Any look will shine with these sandals
Zoe Saldaña. Photo: TheStewartofNY

Or mix it with wide-leg trousers and a simple white T-shirt for a casual yet stylish look.

Another good summer example is a black kimono dress plus orange Salome, like Holly Rogers wore at the Milan show. Or a restrained Copenhagen-style: white sandals, palazzo, and a light top. The ideal balance between fashion and comfort.

Sandals you'll want to wear every day
Stylish sandals. Photo: Instagram.hoskelsa

And if you want a little more glamour, then pay attention to the options in patent leather in the color of ripe cherries from Ferragamo or elegant models with a bow from Armani.

The shoe color that is in trend now
Ferragamo. Photo: Vogue

They are equally appropriate for the office and dinner.

Earlier, we wrote about which sandals from the 2000s are also conquering fashion.

We also reported that the star showed fashionable shoes for 2025.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
