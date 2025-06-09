Retro hit: 1920s sandals everyone's wearing again

A girl is in sandals. Photo: Pixabay

Just a hundred years ago, these shoes shone on dance floors, and today they are the favorite shoes of all fashionistas in summer 2025. We're talking about the Salome sandals: with a distinctive T-strap that not only holds the foot but also visually elongates the silhouette. Elegant, comfortable, with the charm of old cinema — these are the pairs that are coming back into trends.

Why are these legendary sandals back in fashion?

In the 1920s, they were used to dance the Charleston, and now they confidently walk the streets of fashion capitals. And they look as if they had never disappeared. Designers reinterpret these classics again and again, adding colour, playing with the shape of the heel or new textures, and every time they hit the heart of the matter.

The best part is that they are easy to fit into any look. If you want something in the spirit of Parisian ease, take cigarette jeans, a basic top, and an oversized jacket. The effect is guaranteed.

Or mix it with wide-leg trousers and a simple white T-shirt for a casual yet stylish look.

Another good summer example is a black kimono dress plus orange Salome, like Holly Rogers wore at the Milan show. Or a restrained Copenhagen-style: white sandals, palazzo, and a light top. The ideal balance between fashion and comfort.

And if you want a little more glamour, then pay attention to the options in patent leather in the color of ripe cherries from Ferragamo or elegant models with a bow from Armani.

They are equally appropriate for the office and dinner.

