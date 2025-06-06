2000s Sandals Return — 2025's Guide to Styling Them

Sandals. Photo: Freepik

Do you remember those shiny sandals that we used to wear to discos or just for a walk with a digital camera in our pocket? Well, they are with us again. Sandals from the early 2000s are not just a trend, but a real splash of style that evokes fond memories and a desire to wear something bright, comfortable, and bold. Such shoes are now back in fashion, but now with a new mood.

Sandals that go with everything

The secret to the popularity of these pairs is their versatility. They can be easily combined with jeans, dresses, skirts, suits, shorts, and even with pyjamas, if the mood permits. The main thing is comfort and self-confidence. If you like it, wear it. There are no strict rules in fashion now, there is only a desire to look cool.

For example, shiny sandals, which were in the wardrobe of every fashionista in the 2000s, are back on the pedestal. Silver, gold, or with glitter — they add brightness to even the simplest look. Straight jeans, a white T-shirt, and these shiny sandals — simple but very stylish. Ideal for both evening and daytime.

Sandy Liang spring-summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

Transparent sandals

These sandals look light and airy while adding an accent to the look. Transparent straps or a completely "invisible" design are all back on the streets and catwalks. They look great with skinny jeans, especially those with slits, or with short dresses. And as a bonus, they also visually lengthen the legs.

Diesel spring-summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

Tango in heels

These are the same high-heeled flats that everyone wore in the 2000s. They look a little naive, a little daring, but incredibly stylish. They are combined with mini skirts, denim shorts, or light sundresses. If you want a bit of Y2K nostalgia, but in a modern way, this is your option.

Alaïa spring-summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

Thus, sandals from the 2000s are more than just fashion. It is a feeling of freedom, playfulness, and lightness. If you want to feel those carefree times again, start with a pair of these sandals. And let the rest of the world wait.

