The 90s Sneakers Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2025

Even as time flies forward, we look back to the 90s, a decade that gave us many cult looks. The style of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Kate Moss, and other fashion icons of that time still influences modern fashion. Combination dresses, strapless tops, checkered prints, and lace-up sandals are making a comeback on the streets and catwalks, and with them, the shoes that set the rhythm in those years.

In 2025, the 90s trend also took over sneakers. Famous brands are returning to the classics and reinterpreting them in their own way. Modern fashionistas are happy to embrace this "nostalgia in a new way", especially when it comes to comfort and style.

This season's trendy retro sneakers

Nike Air Max 95

This pair is already 30 years old. And if you thought it was just another model from the archive, it's not. The Air Max 95, which once made a splash in street fashion, is back in the spotlight. In 2025, this legend returns in an updated form: a new version of these sneakers has appeared in familiar neon colors. It's time to refresh your wardrobe.

Nike Air Max 95. Photo: sneakernews

New Balance 530

When it comes to comfort and style in one bottle, the New Balance 530 is definitely the answer. Once considered a typical "dad's sneaker", today they are worn by A-list stars such as Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. The model is back in fashion thanks to its simplicity, comfortable shape, and ability to fit into almost any look.

New Balance 530. Photo: boozt

These are just two of the pairs from the selection that brings us back to the 90s — but does so so naturally that it seems as if we never left.

