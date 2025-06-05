Tokyo's Newest Trend: Japanese Slippers

Summer shoes. Photo: Freepik

Yesterday, you might not have even known they existed, but today they are contenders for the title of the main summer shoes. We're talking about Japanese slippers — the unusual combination of cult sneakers and flip-flops. They look like sneakers but without a back, like slippers but with style. Meet the Mexico 66 clogs by the Onitsuka Tiger brand.

Why are these shoes worth a look this summer?

At first glance, it seems like something strange, something "not ours". But it is exactly these items that break through into fashion trends. In Asia, they have long been worn as everyday shoes, and now they are beginning to conquer European cities. And right now is the ideal time to add them to your wardrobe, while most people are just getting to know this trend.

Mexico 66 Sabot, Onitsuka Tiger

Their main advantage is lightness and comfort. Thanks to the mesh base and open heel, these shoes don't get hot even on the hottest day. They also look fresh, modern, and stylish, as if you have just returned from the fashion show in Tokyo.

Portuguese designer Rita Montezuma has already demonstrated how easily these slippers can be combined with a basic wardrobe. They go well with a long skirt with a T-shirt, shorts with a blouse, and even an elegant strapless dress paired with a shirt.

So if you're looking for something new, comfortable, and out-of-the-box, the Mexico 66 Japanese clogs can be exactly the element your summer look needs.

