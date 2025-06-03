The ideal sneakers for summer — they will save you from the heat and discomfort

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Summer is no reason to give up your favorite sneakers. In fact, they can be even more comfortable and stylish than any flip-flops or sandals. And if you think that they will be unbearably hot in the heat, this is not entirely true. You just need to choose the right model.

Novyny.LIVE has identified three options that are ideal for summer days.

Sneakers that are suitable for hot weather

Nike Cortez

These sneakers are like a good 70s movie: a tried-and-true classic that's always appropriate. They are lightweight, comfortable, and you can often find them in vintage stores or on eBay. The simpler the look, the better: jeans, a white T-shirt, a shirt — and Cortez look like they've always been there. The ideal option for everyday.

Nike Cortez. Photo from Instagram

Dries Van Noten

These are not just sneakers, but style in its purest form. Harry Styles has long appreciated their minimalist design, and we understand. They are narrow, almost like ballet flats, but sporty. Thin soles, smooth lines — they have a light and elegant look, so they are perfect for even more sophisticated looks.

Dries Van Noten. Photo from Instagram

Аdidas Samba

These sneakers have already become part of fashion history. If earlier it was just a pair of comfortable sports shoes, now it is a fashion signal. They are worn with shorts, skirts, and dresses, which look stylish. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and dozens of other celebrities only confirm that Samba is not just a trend, but a style that will be with us for a long time.

Аdidas Samba. Photo from Instagram

It is clear that summer sneakers should be comfortable, cool, and stylish at the same time. So feel free to choose what suits you best, and don't be afraid to deviate from standard summer solutions.

