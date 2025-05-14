The most original sneakers of spring — Stone Island x NB joined forces

A man in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

These are not just another sneakers, but a true return of a legend. After a few years of silence, Stone Island and New Balance have joined forces again to release something truly unique — the 998, which not only looks cool but also has its own story.

The most desirable sneakers of this season

This time, the designers decided to look into the archives. For the upper, they chose Raso Gommato fabric, a dense "military" cotton with a slight sheen that was created by the founder of Stone Island back in 1984. To make the pair even stronger, the fabric is reinforced with a layer of polyurethane. We add pigskin nubuck, a little retro mood, and we get a shoe that has an expensive and stylish feel.

Model 998. Photo from Instagram

But the main thing is the details. The sneakers have reflective elements that shine brightly in the dark. The transparent outsole hides the Stone Island Product Research inscription, and the tongue features the cult compass, which immediately tells you who's in charge.

And, of course, we didn't forget about comfort. Inside is Abzorb foam that absorbs shock and makes every step soft. The novelty has already appeared on official sale — from March 27, it can be found on the brand's website.

The price is about UAH 15,000 (USD 361.10 — Ed.). Is it expensive? It depends. For connoisseurs, this is an investment in a thing with character. If you were looking for something really unusual for spring, then this pair has every chance of becoming your favorite.

By the way, this year is rich in collaborations for New Balance. They have already managed to surprise with models from Dover Street Market and Joe Freshgoods, and also presented the new model 509, more affordable, but no less stylish.

