Bekett wedge sneakers are back — 2010s fashion makes a bold return

In the early 2010s, a shoe emerged that was impossible to ignore — wedge sneakers, a hybrid between comfy kicks and heeled shoes. They were invented by French designer Isabel Marant, and the fashion world was never quite the same. Her iconic model, the Bekett, sparked debate but one thing was certain: these shoes were different. Comfortable, tall, and bold — perfect for those who wanted both ease and an extra 5 centimeters of height.

The iconic sneakers making a comeback

The craze truly exploded after Beyoncé wore Beketts in her "Love On Top" video. After that, there was no stopping them. Celebrities, models, and bloggers all embraced the style. Over 200,000 pairs were sold. It wasn’t just a fashion trend — it became a symbol of the decade.

And now, in 2025, they’re back. Not just as a nostalgic nod, but as a full-blown trend. While an updated version called Balskee launched in 2021 — chunkier and with a futuristic vibe — this year, fashion lovers are returning to the originals. The very first Beketts are now back on the streets, all over TikTok, and in influencers’ wardrobes. Pop star Addison Rae has been spotted wearing them, and Tyla confirmed their comeback — yes, they’re trending again.

Singer Tyla, 2025. Photo: Vogue

But it’s not just about one pair. This revival signals a new wave of hybrid footwear. Think ballet sneakers — a cross between ballet flats and trainers — or dainty strap heels with chunky sneaker soles. From Miu Miu to Prada, designers are now all-in on the mix-and-match shoe game.

But the Bekett started it all. They paved the way. They proved that everyday women’s footwear could be both comfortable and daring.

Bekett sneakers from Isabel Marant. Photo: Vogue

Wedge sneakers are what you wear when you refuse to choose between comfort and style. It’s about confidence — and it starts from the ground up, with your favorite pair of shoes.

