Sandals that will be everywhere this summer have already conquered the catwalks

Summer shoes. Photo: Freepik

Yesterday, everyone admired dad's sneakers and mom's jeans, and today, grandma's sandals are taking the stage — the new must-have of summer 2025. The name, of course, sounds like it was taken from a country wardrobe, but don't take it literally. It's not about age — it's about style and comfort, which for some reason we have been ignoring for a long time.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

The ideal shoes for a hot summer

These sandals are a real gift for those who are tired of tight, stiff shoes. They are not decorated with sequins or fashionable buckles, but instead provide what is really important: a comfortable anatomical shape, soft, shock-absorbing soles, and support for the arch of the foot. Some models even have anti-vibration inserts or cooling insoles — just what you need for the hot city.

Stylish sandals. Photo: Vogue

The focus is on brands that know what comfort is all about. Scholl, for example, recently presented a high-profile collaboration with Balenciaga. Yes, Balenciaga is the same brand from fashion shows that now focuses on comfort. And Birkenstock, once associated only with orthopedists, now collaborates with Jil Sander, Rick Owens, and even Dior. Sandals from FitFlop or Teva are also a cool option: you can walk around the city in them and go to nature.

There are also shapes for every taste. There are sandals with a back strap — the fixation is excellent, suitable even for active walks. There are classic wooden clogs — a bit retro, but very comfortable. There are also models with microporous soles that feel like a pillow underfoot. The idea is the same: shoes should be comfortable, not painful.

BIRKENSTOCK. Photo: Vogue

This trend is not imposed — it is simply logical. Because fashion can be both beautiful and human. Sometimes, the most stylish solution is when you don't want to take off your sandals right after you get home.

Earlier, we wrote about what summer shoes Dakota Johnson suggests wearing.

We also told you what stylish sandals you should buy for this summer.