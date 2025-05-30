Flat-soled sandals — key shoe trend of Summer 2025

A woman holds sandals in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Black summer shoes are back in style, which is one of the most pleasant trends of the season. Black is always practical and stylish: it doesn't require special care, and goes with almost everything. They also look expensive and restrained. When you put on these black sandals, you hold your back differently.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Advertisement

Flat-soled sandals are the hit of the season!

This summer, flat-soled models are especially popular. No heels, no frills — just straps or lacing. This is precisely the essence of modern fashion, which is tired of complexity and now seeks simplicity, convenience, and freedom. It should be noted that minimalism is everywhere, in both clothing and footwear.

Black sandals. Photo from Instagram

These sandals are a great find for women of all ages. They look good on young girls, adult women, and women over 40. Teenagers can wear them with jeans, young women can wear them with sundresses, and women over 40 can wear them with linen dresses or wide-leg pants. This pair's versatility is impressive: one shoe, dozens of looks.

Stylish model of sandals. Photo from Instagram

Black sandals go well with Mediterranean-style clothing, such as loose pants, shirts, and sundresses. They also look great with jeans and a black T-shirt or with tops and skirts in leopard or snake print. These looks are light yet memorable. You can also add bright socks or knee-highs to these sandals. It's unexpected but fashionable.

Black, flat sandals are the kind of item you won't want to take out of your wardrobe, even after a year. They'll stay with you for a long time and help you out more than once. They're the perfect combination of style, comfort, and versatility.

As we mentioned earlier, pointed-toe shoes are gaining popularity.

Earlier, we wrote about the shoes that never get old and have become true classics.