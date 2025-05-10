Pointed toe shoes — Trendy shoes that make you look slimmer

Yellow shoes. Photo: Freepik

Pointed-toe shoes are making a major comeback, dominating everything from high-fashion runways to the sidewalks of global fashion capitals. Whether it’s sharp-toe ballet flats or sleek mules, the message is clear: this season, it’s all about that pointed silhouette. These shoes instantly elevate any outfit — adding edge, elegance, and just the right amount of attitude.

Vogue confirms it: pointed toes are everywhere.

Timeless appeal meets modern chic

Ballet flats

Designer Gabriela Hearst proves they can be both comfortable and effortlessly stylish. With a pointed toe, they become unexpectedly refined — pair them with a tailored suit, and you’ve got a look that’s equal parts power and polish. Perfect for the office or a relaxed coffee date.

Gabriele Hearst. Photo: Vogue

Oxfords

Loewe presented Oxfords with a geometric mood in the collection. The pointed toe is like a cherry on top. Wear them with voluminous skirts or jeans and your look will no longer be trivial.

Loewe. Photo: Vogue

Shoes that you can hardly see

Alaïa has created "naked" shoes that seem to come from the future. Transparent, elegant, with a sharp toe, they seem to have been created for a fashion fairy tale. One pair and you are no longer just a girl, but a heroine of modern style.

Alaïa. Photo: Vogue

Slingbacks with metal

Ernest W. Baker went even further and added rivets to the slingbacks. Now they are not just shoes, but a fashion statement. Try pairing them with an elasticated jacket and skirt for a cool mix of sport and glamour.

Ernest W. Baker. Photo: Vogue

Mules you want to try on right now

Rochas know how to surprise: a soft shade of lavender, texture, small heels, and all in the form of pointy-toed mules.

Rochas. Photo: Vogue

Perfect with a slit skirt and a shirt — the result is a look that’s both effortless and refined.

