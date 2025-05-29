Versatile sneakers from the 80s that can be worn with everything, even in summer

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

The Puma Carina Street Lux are sneakers that you want to walk around in all day and not take them off even at home. They will definitely appeal to those who like to mix comfort and style, because the design here looks like it's from the 80s, but with all the modern features for comfort. These are not just shoes — they are a small journey through time with a sense of confidence in every step.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

Trendy shoe model for summer 2025

The upper is made of genuine leather and synthetic materials, so it looks expensive but wears even better. The air circulates inside thanks to small perforations, so your feet breathe and don't get tired even after several hours on your feet. The collar and tongue are soft and pleasant to the body, they don't press or rub anything. And the seams inside are made in such a way that you hardly feel them.

Sneakers by Puma. Photo: megasport

The insole with SOFTFOAM technology is another story altogether. It seems to adapt to your foot, so you feel like you're wearing slippers. The rubber outsole is a little thicker than conventional sneakers, so you'll feel confident even on slippery or uneven surfaces. Metal lace holes add strength, and the classic lacing holds the foot well.

There are also the legendary Formstrip stripes on the side — the stylish detail that immediately says: this is Puma. In addition, the brand is really trying to be environmentally friendly. Recycled fibres are used in the materials, and the leather has been specially tested according to sustainable production standards.

The brand knows how to surprise. Photo: megasport

These sneakers are ideal for both spring and summer. They are easy to combine with any casual clothes, from jeans to dresses. And most importantly, they are not just nice, they are really comfortable. Such a pair is like a friend: it will not let you down any day.

Earlier, we wrote about the colors you should wear with this season's sneakers.

We also reported on the important detail that unites most fashionable shoes.