The most fashionable shoes of 2025 — the choice of a famous actress

Actress Chloë Sevigny has once again proven her talent for crafting unforgettable style moments. Her recent New York street appearance was a fashion statement in itself — a look worth dissecting. For the premiere of her new comedy The Magic Farm, Sevigny wore a crisp red cropped sports jacket layered over a delicate silk dress, finished with thin gold hoop earrings.

The result? A flawless fusion of casual cool and understated glamour, reports Vogue.

These shoes are definitely worth having in 2025!

The star's sandals were the most admired part of her look. They are not just something you want in your wardrobe; they are something you want to wear every day. Bright red, lacquered, and open-toed, the Jude sandals immediately attract the eye. Without unnecessary details or straps, they slightly open the toes — what's called a peep-toe. These are not just shoes, but a small fashion statement: elegance and sexuality can go hand in hand.

Chloë Sevigny. Photo: Vogue

Top brands like Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Prada have already embraced the open-toe sandal trend in their latest collections. But Chloë Sevigny was ahead of the curve — she wore them before they went mainstream. True to form, she did it her way: a touch retro, unapologetically bold, yet effortlessly chic. For her, it's not just fashion — it's a statement of attitude.

This time, Chloë's look evokes Jessica Rabbit's style: feminine and sensual without being vulgar. Most importantly, it's a style you want to emulate. No strange experiments or excessive theatrics. It's just beautiful in its own way.

This seems to be exactly what a new understanding of sexuality in fashion looks like — not a challenge, but a subtle hint. Chloë Sevigny, as always, is ahead of the curve.

