Trendy and comfortable shoes of 2025 — look expensive but cost a penny

Until recently, flip-flops were exclusively beachwear — simple and comfortable, but definitely not fashionable. Now, however, these shoes have become the star of summer outfits in designers' collections. Fashionistas wear them with linen dresses, suits, and even silk maxis.

It all started with a few famous stylists' successful outings, and then brands caught on and released models with soft rubber soles and jumpers, similar to the classic versions, but with a completely new style. Now, these "beach" slippers are a summer must-have.

Why has this shoe model become so popular?

They are lightweight. They don't weigh down your look or your feet, literally and figuratively. They are also easy to combine with any summer outfit, from jeans to dresses.

In other words, they are versatile. Imagine: black, basic flip-flops look equally appropriate during the day and in the evening. Most importantly, they are affordable. You can find a stylish pair without breaking the bank. However, it's important to find a quality pair. Cheap flip-flops can chafe your skin, and all the fun of a fashionable look will disappear after the first wear. So consider not only the price, but also the materials and comfort.

In any case, by 2025, flip-flops had finally established themselves as a must-have item. They can be worn daily with maxi skirts, baggy pants, oversized suits, or shirt dresses. Don't worry about having a simple look; this simplicity is a fashion trend this season.

Classic black or black-and-white models are the most versatile, by the way. But if you're feeling experimental, try metallic or milky ones.

