Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyTechnologyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion White Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 — Summer 2025 key sneakers

White Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 — Summer 2025 key sneakers

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 June 2025 08:40
The hottest white sneakers of the Summer 2025 — White Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 and how to style them
White sneakers. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти The most stylish sneakers of the Summer 2025

This season, a particular style of white sneakers has become extremely popular. Fashionistas love them because they are versatile and stylish. These sneakers were already popular before, but in a different color.

Novyny.LIVE has more information.

Advertisement

The most stylish sneakers of the Summer 2025

White sneakers have always been considered the standard: they are versatile and can be paired with different outfits, including skirts, dresses, jeans, and trousers. In the summer of 2025, fashionistas brought the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers back into style.

The most stylish sneakers of summer 2025
 Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers. Photo from Instagram

While these sneakers used to come in a popular yellow color, this season the white model has become a hit. It's a classic that goes with everything: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 with white or black stripes.

The most stylish sneakers of summer 2025
Outfit with white sneakers. Photo from Instagram

The popularity of the white Mexico 66 sneakers is easy to understand. They add a touch of lightness and freshness to summer outfits. Try combining them with simple jeans and a white T-shirt for a stylish outfit.

The most stylish sneakers of summer 2025
Stylish look with sneakers. Photo from Instagram

These white sneakers can be styled with shorts, denim skirts, or Bermuda shorts. This model is also suitable for sweatpants. Those who like unique looks can pair white Mexico 66 sneakers with a polo dress. They will be the perfect pair for summer.

Earlier, we wrote about which Japanese slippers from Asia are worth wearing in 2025.

We also reported which sneakers can be worn even on hot summer days.

summer fashion shoes style sneakers
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information