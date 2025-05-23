Versatile wicker bags — a trend that does not lose its relevance

A wicker bag. Photo: Freepik

Wicker bags are one of the most elegant and versatile accessories of summer 2025. They are ideally combined with the trend for naturalness and lightness, giving the look a special charm and ease. Such bags are not only a practical thing, but also an accent that will make your style truly summer.

Classic wicker bags of 2025

If you prefer the classics, pay attention to straw tote bags — they will perfectly complement linen suits, romantic dresses, or jeans. LOVEANDBAG, Lona Prist, and Squirrel's Bag offer soft braided leather options in khaki, caramel, and milk shades — calm colors that can be easily combined with a basic wardrobe.

Straw tote bags. Photo from Instagram

For fans of handmade and natural materials, models made of raffia, straw, or hooked accessories are suitable. In the Kachorovska, Bevza, Vikele Studio, and Kate Kore collections, you can find both minimalist baskets and bags with decorations such as fringes, wooden handles, and embroidery. They all exude a sense of summer and tranquillity.

A wicker bag. Photo from Instagram

And if you want bright colors, you should take a look at Studio Bags and Ama Bags. Their wicker bags in rich colors — for example, bright pink or burgundy — go well with simple dresses, jeans, or linen shirts, adding a lively mood to your look.

Wicker leather bags. Photo from Instagram

The bag made of natural materials is not just a fashion item, but a detail that brings your style to life. And now is the ideal time to choose yours.

