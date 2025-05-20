The bag that fashionistas wear year after year. What is its versatility?

A girl with a bag. Photo: Freepik

This summer, a wicker bag is like not wearing sunscreen. It is not just stylish, but also comfortable, lightweight, roomy, and adds that relaxed holiday mood to every look, even if you are just going about your business in the city.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this bag.

Advertisement

The wicker bag has not left summer trends in recent years

Wicker bags have been on the must-have list for several seasons in a row. But in the summer of 2025, they become even more interesting: new shapes, unusual weaves, leather handles, contrasting inserts, fringes, or even bright color accents appear. Now it is an accessory not only for the beach, but for everyday.

A wicker bag. Photo from Instagram

Models made of raffia or crocheted bags go well with both light dresses and linen suits. They are suitable for taking to the office, for a walk, or on holiday. Thanks to its neutral colors and natural material, this bag can easily complement any summer wardrobe.

A bag of an unusual shape. Photo from Instagram

And the best part is that it is versatile and suits women of all ages. It always looks stylish, modern, and appropriate. This is its main strength.

A large bag. Photo from Instagram

To make the accessory even more personal, add a fashionable keyring, ribbon, or handkerchief to the handle. The relevant models are structured shapes with an interesting texture, reminiscent of classic tote bags, but in a fresh, wicker design. After all, summer 2025 is about lightness, naturalness, and accessories with character. And the wicker bag is exactly that.

Earlier, we wrote about what kind of toy is now fashionable to carry on a bag.

We also reported on the original bag from the 90s, which is back in trend.