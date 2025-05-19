How to decorate a bag in Summer 2025 — pay attention to the bag charm

Accessories. Photo: Freepik

This season, a bag is more than just a place to keep your things — it’s a personal canvas that reflects your mood, style, and personality. In spring-summer 2025, bag charms, pendants, keychains, and other playful trinkets have become the standout decorative accents, turning accessories into the centerpiece of an outfit, Vogue writes.

Some people tie a ribbon, some attach a soft toy, and some add a chain or logo. That's exactly the point.

This summer, bags are to express your personality

If we go back in time, we'll see that it all started with Jane Birkin. She never wore her legendary Hermès bag "just as a bag". Her handles were always filled with charms, scarves, keys, and trinkets. It wasn't about fashion, it was about soul. Now, this approach is back in style.

Balenciaga. Photo: Vogue

Take a look at Miu Miu and Balenciaga's shows, or remember Chanel's 2015 show. They all bring back the idea of personalized décor. Bags are no longer just big or small, expensive or basic — they're yours. Each has its own mood and story.

This trend isn't limited to the catwalks. Dua Lipa, for example, took her Birkin, added a lock and tags, and transformed it into a work of art. Street style stars aren't far behind. Complete freedom of imagination reigns on the streets, from keychains in the form of Labubu to entire compositions made of chains and fabrics.

Dua Lipa. Photo: Vogue

This trend is all about standing out from the crowd. Even the simplest bag can become your own. Add something meaningful to you, like a keychain from a trip, your favorite ribbon, or a bead from your grandmother. It's not about fashion; it's about feelings. You can make a bag unique in many ways.

