Handbags that are always worth the price — Bag brands with an impeccable reputation

A bag is about more than just fashion or convenience. It has long been a form of investment. Imagine buying a piece that complements your style and grows in value over the years. Many people now approach the choice of designer accessories this way, according to Vogue.

For years, famous brands have proven that bags can be as profitable as jewelry or even stocks. According to Sophie Ersan from the Vestiaire Collective platform, which specializes in vintage luxury items, bags are the absolute leaders in sales. They are purchased three times more often than jackets, and demand is growing by 40% annually.

Five brands that are definitely worth paying attention to

Dior

The perfect model: Lady Dior

This bag is a legend. With its neat handles, branded stitching, and timeless elegance, it is instantly recognizable. Its story is connected to Princess Diana, who made this model iconic. The Lady Dior is not a trend, but a classic that never goes out of style. Then there's the Saddle Bag, which has an unusual saddle shape that hasn't aged in 20 years.

Lady Dior. Photo: Vogue

Prada

Perfect models: nylon Tessuto and Bowling Bag

Prada's nylon is not about a sporty style — it's about easily recognizable luxury. Tessuto is back in fashion and holds its own. The Bowling Bag, which first appeared in the 2000s, has returned to relevance after being "reanimated" on the catwalk. Prada is a brand that isn't afraid to bring back its hits. And it works.

Prada. Prada: Vogue

Louis Vuitton

Perfect models: Speedy, Neverfull, and Pochette

You've probably seen at least one of them before. The Speedy is a classic design that was recently updated by Pharrell Williams. The Neverfull is an everyday tote that every fashionista wears. The Pochette is small, comfortable, and relevant to the Y2K style. Louis Vuitton is always in style, regardless of the season.

Louis Vuitton. Photo: Vogue

Gucci



Perfect models: Jackie, Marmont, Horsebit

The Jackie 1961 is a timeless design. The Marmont is a soft bag with a large G-fastener that was popular in the 2010s and has returned to its peak. The Horsebit is hardware that you recognize at a glance. Gucci constantly revitalizes its archives, and each comeback is a new opportunity for investors.

Gucci. Photo: Vogue

Hermès



Perfect models: Birkin, Kelly, Constance

These are not just bags; they are the holy grails of the fashion world. Buying a Birkin is a victory because they rarely go on sale. The same goes for the Kelly and the Constance. Their price depends on the slightest nuances — from color to skin type — and it almost always increases.

Hermès. Photo: Vogue

Hermès is like a Rembrandt painting: expensive, rare, prestigious.

