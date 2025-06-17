What is soft life and why it’s the biggest lifestyle trend among celebrities in 2025

A happy girl. Photo: Freepik

You’ve probably noticed it: more and more people are stepping away from high-stress living. They’re no longer chasing 12-hour workdays, constant pressure, or trying to prove themselves to the world. Instead, the soft life is rising in popularity — a calm, intentional lifestyle focused on peace, comfort, and self-care.

Novyny.LIVE explains what it really means.

Advertisement

What is soft life, in simple terms?

It’s a life without burnout. Without glorifying multitasking. It means choosing yourself over endless expectations. You allow yourself to rest, move at your own pace, and stop draining yourself just to appear "successful."

A girl smiles. Photo: Freepik

The three core principles of the soft life

Ditching constant busyness

Living in "do-it-all" mode is no longer a badge of honor. The new priority is balance — embracing quiet, slowing down, and avoiding burnout.

Prioritizing your health

Soft life means restful sleep, slow mornings, walks, small pleasures, and inner calm. You put yourself first — and that’s exactly as it should be.

Boundaries and self-awareness

You’re not obligated to say yes to everything. It’s okay to say no when you're low on energy. Being honest with yourself is a key sign of maturity.

Maybe you're tired all the time, dreading your mornings, or feeling overwhelmed. That might be a sign. Not a trend-following signal — but a message that you deserve a better pace of life.

Previously, we wrote about the return of the cascade haircut — a retro favorite making a modern comeback.

We also reported on the 90s revival of Bessent sandals — now trending again.