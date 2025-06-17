From 20 to 60 — women can't stop choosing this haircut

A girl with a nice hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

The Cascade haircut has been in trend for years — it's when the hair seems to fall in waves, layer by layer. It has long been a favorite of many women, but before you run to the master, you should put everything on the shelves: what is really convenient about it, and where there may be pitfalls.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the pros and cons of the most popular haircut.

Advertisement

Why is Cascade love at first sight?

Volume without foam and a blow dryer

If your hair is thin and always looks a little "flat", a Cascade can be a real savior. The layers create the impression of thickness, even if you don't have much of it by nature.

One style — many looks

Do you want light waves today, straight hair tomorrow, and a little bit of messy curls the day after tomorrow? Cascade easily adapts to any mood and occasion.

Easy to style in the morning

This haircut is often easier to style than it looks. Even without any special products or tools, it looks natural and neat. It is especially convenient for those who are not used to spending half their lives in front of the mirror.

Cascade haircut. Photo from Instagram

Why Cascade is not for everyone

If your hair is too curly or, on the contrary, too thick, the Cascade may not "sit" beautifully. And instead of a stylish look, you will get something completely different from what you wanted. You should also pay attention to the fact that the hair grows back not very well. Over time, the shape "spreads out" and the hairstyle loses its effect.

To maintain the style, you'll have to cut the ends regularly, which means both time and money. The master also matters. This is not a haircut that anyone can do. If the hairdresser's hands are not in the right place, instead of playful layers, you can leave the salon with uneven strands.

The stylish haircut for all times. Photo from Instagram

In general, Cascade is cool if you find your master and know what you want. It can really refresh your look and make your hair look more "alive". But you shouldn't chase a trend if your hair type or lifestyle doesn't suit it. Your hairstyle should emphasize your personality, not add unnecessary headaches.

Earlier, we wrote about the haircuts from the 90s that would come back into fashion.

We also reported that Jennifer Lawrence demonstrated the fashionable boho haircut.