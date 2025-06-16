Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
These 90s hairstyles are trending among celebs

Publication time 16 June 2025 16:05
90s haircuts are back — cult styles you'll want again
A girl is having her hair cut. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти Haircuts from the 90s that look cool

In the 90s, fashion trends were dictated by supermodels, pop stars, and cult TV shows. Hair was not just an element of the look — it had character. And now, almost three decades later, these hairstyles are returning to the catwalks and Instagram feeds. But with a slight modern update.

New Beauty reported it.

The coolest thing is that these haircuts are not only stylish but also easy to style. And they can be adapted to any hair type. Renowned stylists Monique McMahon and Beau Dieda tell us what's trending right now.

Layers of a supermodel

This is a timeless classic. If you want to keep the length but give your hair movement and volume, that's what you need. Long layers beautifully frame the face and create the effect of thickness even on fine hair. That's exactly the kind of hair the 90s supermodels — Cindy, Naomi, Linda — had.

Multi-layering is currently dominating trends
Multi-layered haircut. Photo from Instagram

Long bob and bob-carré

Light, relaxed, and very stylish. The modern version of the cult bob cut now has soft contours and a slightly chaotic texture. This option suits almost everyone and looks sophisticated, but without being overly strict.

The bob haircut has become a cult hairstyle.
Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

The "butterfly" haircut

It's a new take on the legendary Rachel hairstyle from Friends. It has light layers, especially around the face, which create volume and seem to "fly away" like wings. It's a good choice if you want a change without radically cutting the length.

Recently, there has been increasing discussion about the butterfly haircut.
The "butterfly" haircut. Photo from Instagram

"Wolf" and "Bear"

The rebellious and bold haircut with uneven layers is reminiscent of the grunge aesthetic of the 90s. The main focus here is on texture and freedom. It is an ideal option if you want something that is not too neat but very stylish.

The main thing in the haircut is texture and freedom.
Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

Curly shaggy hair — as seen on Julia Roberts

The legendary curls of the actress from the movies of the 90s are back. It is better to choose a medium length with a slight carelessness in styling. To achieve this effect, simply apply curl cream and shape the strands with your hands. 

Curls never go out of trend
Curly hair. Photo from Instagram

These haircuts are lively, playful, and allow you to look cool without any extra effort. If you've been wanting to update your look for a long time, summer is the right time. And maybe your new favorite haircut was invented a long time ago — back in the 90s.

We previously wrote about Jennifer Lawrence's fashionable boho haircut

We also reported on Selena Gomez's new cult hairstyle.

fashion trends haircuts style year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
