Selena Gomez revives a classic 90s hairstyle

Selena Gomez. Photo: Instagram/selenagomez

The famous American singer and actress Selena Gomez decided to say goodbye to the classic bob and opted for the multi-layered version. The new hairstyle looks very Hollywood, with a touch of the 90s, and at the same time absolutely modern.

Vogue writes about it.

Selena Gomez's new hairstyle made a splash

It all started with the photo in the story of her manicurist, Tom Bachik — he showed the design of the nails, but all the attention went to the hands. Selena's hair was impressive: just below the shoulders, well-designed layers, the tips gently curved inwards. This style seemed to have stepped off the screen of a romantic comedy — elegant, soft, and very "girly".

The multi-layered bob is no longer just a trend. It's the return of Jennifer Aniston's cult hairstyle from the 1997 movie Picture Perfect. Back then, she played the business and confident woman who walked around New York with the same bob that adorns Selena today. Aniston's look back then — simple but effective — became an iconic one for the late 90s.

Aniston. Photo: Vogue

Although Jennifer's face is rather rectangular, and Selena's is round, the new haircut suits both of them. Visually, it lengthens the oval of the face, adds lightness, and also allows you to look well-groomed without any extra effort. Selena's stylist, Renato Campora, who is responsible for her Oscar and other red carpet appearances, has created the ideal hairstyle for the transition period when hair is not yet long, but not short either.

This multi-layered bob is not just a beautiful style, it's a little style trick that looks expensive but remains practical. It's easy to style, easy to wear, and hard not to fall in love at first sight.

