The retro haircut everyone loves in 2025 — inspired by Princess Diana

It's not just a hairstyle — it's a look that has survived the decades. Inspired by the style of Princess Diana, the bob cut is making a comeback on the wave of trends and is once again becoming desirable among fashionistas. And that is not surprising at all.

A new look at the bob cut in 2025

In the 2020s, fashion has learnt to rethink the classics. Now the same bob that Lady Di once wore has been adapted to the modern rhythm of life. No complicated styling, no hairdressing hassle — just a little styling or light blow-drying, and you're already looking stylish.

A successful haircut. Photo from Instagram

First and foremost, its feature is its shape. The hair is cut to the level of the cheekbones or slightly lower, layers are added, and the main thing is to make a deep side parting. It gives volume and a certain negligence that looks luxurious. This effect is as if you did nothing, but still look royal.

According to stylists, this hairstyle is ideal for summer: light, fresh, with a touch of noble elegance. It is both feminine and strong, just like Diana herself. In addition, the bob grows well without losing its shape, so it is suitable for those who do not want to go to the hairdresser every month.

The haircut like Lady Di's. Photo from Instagram

The secret is also in the layers: they open up the face and add movement to the hair. And if you blow-dry your hair layer by layer — first backwards, then forwards — you'll get a light volume effect without any hairspray or curling iron. The result is a trendy, unpretentious, and stylish hairstyle that suits almost everyone. If you've been wanting to change something in your appearance for a long time, but haven't dared, it may be just the right sign.

