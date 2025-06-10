The rejuvenating haircut that's all over social media

A hairstylist. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, the new haircut, which is already being called the best alternative to classic layers, became fashionable. It is adored by stylists, and women over 40 simply fall in love with it at first sight. And for good reason, because this hairstyle makes hair light, voluminous, and, best of all, visually takes away 10 years.

TSN writes about it.

Advertisement

We're talking about the so-called diamond haircut, a technique that looks modern, emphasises facial features, and adds elegance. Its essence is in clear lines and voluminous strands that shimmer under the light like the facets of a gem. The hair is cut diagonally or zigzag — not randomly, but according to a logic that creates harmony and dynamics. As a result, there is no "straw", only natural splendor and shape.

Another secret is the dry cutting technique. The master does not moisturize the hair, but works with it as it is in life. This is how you can see exactly how the curls lie, where the volume goes, and how the facial line looks. The British stylist Michael Van Clarke is considered to be the founder of this technique, and it was his approach that revolutionised the world of hairstyles.

What is special about the diamond haircut?

It makes the contours of the face more defined and masks wrinkles on the forehead and eye area. It also creates a natural shape that lasts for a long time without complicated styling, and adds thickness to even thin hair.

Diamond haircut. Photo from Instagram

It's not just a trend — it's a way to feel confident and beautiful without daily effort. The "diamond" haircut is for those who want to look young but are not ready to spend hours in front of the mirror. It adapts to your face, emphasizes your uniqueness, and definitely won't leave you indifferent.

Earlier, we wrote about the legendary haircut from the 80s, which is back in trends.

We also reported that the retro haircut in the style of Princess Diana is back in fashion.